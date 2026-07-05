Shea Langeliers Remains Out on Sunday
Shea Langeliers (thumb) remains out of the starting lineup ahead of Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. This marks the second straight game that Langeliers has missed due to a left thumb contusion. The A's are off on Monday, so the team is hopeful to get him back for Tuesday's series opener versus the Detroit Tigers. In his absence, Brian Serven will draw the start behind the plate and bat ninth against right-hander Eury Perez. Fantasy managers should check back ahead of Tuesday's game for another update on Langeliers. In the meantime, they should pull him out of their lineups on Sunday with him missing his second straight contest.
Source: mlb.com
Source: mlb.com