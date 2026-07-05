Dustin May is Scheduled to Start on Monday
Dustin May (ankle) is scheduled to take the mound against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. This is positive news after the right-hander was forced to make an early exit from Thursday's outing. He took a comebacker off the ankle, and it was unclear if he was going to require a stint on the Injured List. He'll avoid a stint on the shelf and take the ball in an important divisional matchup on Monday. This decision will push Michael McGreevy back a day, so he'll pitch in one of the doubleheader contests on Tuesday. May has struggled during his last two outings, but was excellent throughout most of the month of June. Fantasy managers looking for pitching help should consider scooping him up off the waiver wire.
Source: Daniel Guerrero
Source: Daniel Guerrero