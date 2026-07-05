Jeremy Pena Could Return Next Weekend
Jeremy Pena (calf) is expected to play in some minor league rehab games this week. Pena landed on the Injured List last Tuesday due to a calf strain. He has been doing some light work, but he appears to be ready for game action. Barring any setbacks, the Astros are hopeful that Pena can return for the final series before the All-Star break against the Texas Rangers. Pena was swinging a hot bat before he landed on the shelf, so hopefully this doesn't cool him off. Nick Allen figures to continue seeing a majority of the playing time at shortstop while Pena is out.
Source: Chandler Rome
Source: Chandler Rome