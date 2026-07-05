Gleyber Torres Hasn't Resumed Hitting
Gleyber Torres (oblique) has been doing work on the base paths, but hasn't resumed hitting yet. Torres landed on the Injured List on June 17 due to an oblique strain. He received a cortisone shot to help his recovery progress, but it has still been slow for Torres. The fact that Torres isn't swinging yet should basically rule him out until after the All-Star break. Once he's able to do that, Torres will likely still need a minor league rehab assignment before he returns to the Tigers' lineup. This is the second time that Torres has suffered this oblique injury this season. The Tigers are likely going to bring him along slowly, so fantasy managers might not see him until closer to August. Zach McKinstry has been getting most of the reps at second base while Torres is out.
Source: mlb.com
Source: mlb.com