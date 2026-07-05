Corey Heim an Easy DFS Play at Chicagoland

Jul 5, 2026, 3:42 PM ET
After winning at the San Diego Naval Base Coronado a couple of weeks ago, Corey Heim is back in Cup Series action for 23XI Racing this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway--and the young driver picked up right where he left off. Heim posted the sixth-fastest lap in practice on Friday evening, and was third-best when it came to 10-lap average, showing that the No. 67 Toyota had good long-run speed for the race. Then qualifying happened, and because of his early draw, Heim ended up with the 28th-best lap. That's good news for DFS players, though, as Heim is now a great Place Differential play in daily fantasy games. And at just a $7,500 driver salary on DraftKings, he's affordable as well. Heim has a 15th-place finish at Kansas this season as well as a 19th-place result at Charlotte, both of which are somewhat comparable to Chicagoland.--Jordan McAbeeSource: Jayski