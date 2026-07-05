Dynasty Managers May Have a Buy-Low Window on Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones (Achilles) is currently working his way back from the torn Achilles that ended his 2025 campaign in Week 14. While Jones has not yet been fully cleared, he still appears to be tracking towards being ready to go for Week 1 of the 2026 season. Jones was having arguably his best NFL season before the injury in 2025, completing 68% of his pass attempts for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions across 13 games. The 29-year-old also rushed for 164 yards and five scores on 45 attempts. Jones may be less aggressive as a rusher in his first year back from injury, which could limit his fantasy upside for 2026. Still, the veteran quarterback appears to have found a home in Indianapolis and was the QB12 in per-game fantasy scoring before getting hurt last season. For rebuilding dynasty managers, buying low on Jones ahead of 2026 could pay dividends.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller