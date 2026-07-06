Jerry Jeudy Falling Off Draft Boards in Shallower 2026 Leagues
Jerry Jeudy saw his receiving yards cut by more than half from his previous season, a 90-catch, 1,229-yard campaign that earned him his first Pro Bowl selection. His first season with the team saw him hyper-targeted to end the year by a combination of Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Bailey Zappe, earning double-digit opportunities in six of the final nine weeks. While the team's quarterback rotation continued into 2025, the players changed, and with Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders all starting games, Jeudy only topped 10 targets twice all season, and an inability to form a connection with any of his signal callers led to one of the lowest reception percentages in the league. Heading into 2026, the Browns' quarterback situation is as unsettled as ever, with Sanders and veteran Deshaun Watson projected to battle throughout training camp for the starting job in new head coach Todd Monken's offense, and with the team spending two top 40 picks on the receiver position, Jeudy could face the most significant target competition since being traded from Denver. With all these factors at play, expectations are low heading into the 2026 season, and Jeudy is RotoBaller's WR64.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller