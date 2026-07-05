Ranger Suarez Leaves Sunday's Start Early With Groin Injury
Ranger Suarez (groin) was pulled from his start early on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning with left-groin tightness, according to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. Suarez was seen shaking his leg and grimacing before being pulled. Before getting hurt, Suarez allowed three earned runs on six hits while walking none and striking out five in just 2 2/3 innings pitched. The 30-year-old Venezuelan southpaw is now in danger of missing his final start before the All-Star break, and he probably won't be cleared to pitch in the Midsummer Classic, either. Going into Sunday's series finale against the Halos, Suarez was 4-3 with a 2.94 ERA (2.71 FIP) and 1.13 WHIP with 92 strikeouts and 26 walks in 88 2/3 innings across 16 starts in his first year in Beantown. Suarez should be held until we know more about the severity of his injury. He has a 25.5% strikeout rate, which is the second-highest of his career, and a 7.2% walk rate. Suarez is rostered in 90% of Yahoo leagues. Fantasy managers should prepare for the possibility of him not making another start until late July.
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey