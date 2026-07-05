Brenton Doyle to Remain on Injured List
Brenton Doyle (oblique) was pulled off his minor league rehab assignment on Sunday. Doyle was placed on the 10-day Injured List on May 21 due to a left oblique contusion. He was making progress while playing at Triple-A Albuquerque before aggravating his injury on Saturday. The Rockies have pulled Doyle off his rehab assignment and will further evaluate him in Denver. It doesn't sound like Doyle is going to be ready to return before the All-Star break. Fantasy managers should stay tuned for more updates on his status. He could be a mixed league option once he's cleared to play again.
Source: Rockies PR
Source: Rockies PR