Joey Cantillo Remains Strong Waiver-Wire Target Despite June Slide
Joey Cantillo has put together a strong 2026 campaign, posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 89 strikeouts across 91 innings in 18 starts. The 26-year-old looked like one of the American League's biggest breakout pitchers early in the season before encountering some turbulence in June. Cantillo recorded a 4.50 ERA during the month, with his 11.5 BB% contributing to the inconsistency. Even so, he has consistently shown the ability to make adjustments and rebound from difficult stretches. His strikeout upside and overall body of work continue to support his fantasy value. Managers searching for rotation help should view Cantillo as a high-upside waiver wire addition in all league formats.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com