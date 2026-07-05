Logan O'Hoppe is Returning to the Lineup on Sunday
Logan O'Hoppe (head) is back in the starting lineup ahead of Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. O'Hoppe sat out of Saturday's contest after taking a foul tip to the mask during Friday's game. Luckily, O'Hoppe has avoided a concussion and only missed one game because of the injury. He'll be back behind the plate and bat eighth versus left-hander Ranger Suarez on Sunday. O'Hoppe isn't having a ton of success at the plate this season and is only worth looking at in deep leagues right now.
Source: mlb.com
Source: mlb.com