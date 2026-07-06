Bubba Wallace Leads Laps and Finishes Sixth at Chicagoland

Jul 6, 2026, 12:42 PM ET
Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing finished in the sixth position during Sunday's Eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway. The No. 23 Toyota driver began the race from eighth position, but ran well throughout the race. He ended up finishing third at the end of the first stage, earning eight stage points. Although he missed out on further stage points in the second stage as he placed 11th at the end of it, Wallace led 35 laps during the stage. Wallace continued to run inside the top 10 through most of the final stage, outside of pit stops and recovered positions, in order to place sixth by the end. This was Wallace's best career finish at Chicagoland as well as his first top-10 finish at the site. After Chicagoland, Wallace is now 13th in the regular-season standings with seven races left before The Chase begins.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com