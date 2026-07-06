William Byron Finishes Fourth as the Top Chevrolet Driver at Chicagoland

Jul 6, 2026, 12:43 PM ET
Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron finished as the top Chevrolet driver during Sunday's Eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway. Byron started the race from 10th, but ended up becoming the most dominant driver of the race, leading 94 laps and sweeping the first two stages. He obtained the maximum number of stage points and continued to lead the race even through the third stage until the last round of green flag pit stops. Byron ended up pitting one lap after Chase Briscoe, which led to Briscoe passing Byron upon the completion of Byron's last stop. The No. 24 Chevrolet driver continued to run behind Briscoe until he was passed by Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin in the closing laps, leaving him to finish in fourth. It is Byron's first top-5 finish of his Cup career at Chicagoland, and his 94 laps led are the highest in a single race this season. With Chicagoland completed, Byron is now 12th in the regular-season standings with seven races to go before The Chase begins.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com