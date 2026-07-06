Daniel Bellinger Could Have Meaningful Role in First Year in Tennessee
Daniel Bellinger in free agency back in March, and he could have a meaningful role in offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's scheme in 2026 in his first year in Nashville, according to Jim Wyatt of the team's official website. "I can't answer exactly what Dabes has planned," said Bellinger, who played under Daboll in New York. "But I know he's going to try and stretch the ball everywhere. He's going to try to be a dynamic play-caller like he's been, and I think we have a lot of talent and a lot of guys." The 6-foot-6, 255-pounder was a fourth-rounder by the Giants in 2022 out of San Diego State. Bellinger had 88 catches for 934 yards and four touchdowns in his first four seasons with New York while playing in 62 games (42 starts). He had just 19 receptions for 286 yards and two TDs last year in the Big Apple, but he's hoping to take his game to another level in 2026 in his first year with the Titans, specifically after the catch. Chig Okonkwo is now gone, but Gunnar Helm is expected to handle most of the receiving work at TE in his second year in the NFL. Bellinger could earn consistent snaps alongside Helm, but he will most likely be a blocking-first TE, making him avoidable in most fantasy leagues.
Source: TennesseeTitans.com - Jim Wyatt
Source: TennesseeTitans.com - Jim Wyatt