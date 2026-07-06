Chris Rodriguez Jr. Could Carve Out an Important Role in Jaguars Backfield
Chris Rodriguez Jr. when the pair were together at the University of Kentucky, so The Athletic's Jeff Howe says not to be surprised if the "power ball-carrier carves out an important role" in his first year with the team in 2026. The former sixth-rounder in 2023 had 920 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in three seasons with the Washington Commanders. It was nothing to write home about, but Howe thinks we should be prepared for C-Rod "to be an important piece of the offense in 2026." Last year's RB1 in Jacksonville, Travis Etienne Jr., left in free agency, so Rodriguez and Bhayshul Tuten figure to compete for the majority of backfield touches in Duvall this year. Second-year back LeQuint Allen Jr. figures to see most of the pass-catching work in an increased Year 2 role, but Rodriguez could be used often on early downs and in short-yardage and goal-line situations. Tuten is still the better home run hitter/upside back for fantasy managers, but don't be surprised if Rodriguez is in play as an RB3/flex in the right matchups in his first year in Jacksonville. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 42 RB for 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Howe
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Howe