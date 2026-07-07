Dexter Lawrence Ready to Bounce Back in Cincinnati?

Jul 7, 2026, 12:23 AM ET
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence's attitude, leadership, and intensity were noted by almost all of his new teammates during the offseason program, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. Lawrence feels rejuvenated and has a chip on his shoulder after all the talk that followed his name during the trade-request process in the offseason. The 28-year-old former 17th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft by the New York Giants out of the University of Clemson was a Pro Bowler in three straight seasons from 2022 through 2024, culminating with a career-high nine sacks in 12 regular-season starts in 2024 with the G-Men. Lawrence only had half a sack and 31 tackles (14 solo) in 17 starts last year in his seventh year in the NFL before requesting a trade. After Cincy acquired him, they signed him to a one-year, $28 million contract extension. The Bengals are desperately hoping that Lawrence can bounce back to his Pro Bowl level to help improve their interior pass rush, which has been sorely lacking for a while.--Keith HernandezSource: The Athletic - Paul Dehner Jr.