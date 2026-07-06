Terrell Jennings the Early Favorite for RB3 Role in Patriots Backfield
Terrell Jennings is set to compete for the RB3 role in training camp this summer behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. The 6-foot, 220-pounder "appears to have the early edge" based on his work with the first-unit punt-protection team this offseason. The former undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M finished the 2025 season on Injured Reserve due to a concussion after having been signed from the practice squad and appearing in seven games. The 25-year-old had 23 rushing attempts for the Patriots for 73 yards and one touchdown while adding one catch for nine yards in his second year in the NFL. Jennings only played in three games in New England as a rookie, carrying the ball 13 times for only 33 yards. His primary competition for the No. 3 RB job will be rookie seventh-rounder Jam Miller and Lan Larison.
Source: ESPN Boston - Mike Reiss
Source: ESPN Boston - Mike Reiss