Can Emmett Johnson Become a Fantasy Contributor in His First Season?
Emmett Johnson in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and while Super Bowl MVP and free agent acquisition Kenneth Walker III is the obvious headliner in a completely revamped running back room, the rookie should not be discounted as a potential year-one contributor. Johnson was one of the most productive collegiate runners in the country in 2025, and his work as a pass-catcher could see him step into an early role if he's able to overtake the team's lone returning back from a season ago, 2025 seventh-round pick Brashard Smith. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II has seen his scramble rate increase in recent years, but after a season-ending ACL tear in 2025, he may become more reliant on checkdowns to his running backs as he continues to regain trust in his surgically repaired left knee. And with Walker's own checkered injury history, Johnson takes on added value as a potential insurance back in an offense looking to rebound from a number of uncharacteristically lean years. Johnson is at the very least a name to remember at the end of deeper 2026 drafts, and as RotoBaller's dynasty RB47, he could be viewed as an undervalued asset worth targeting as part of a larger trade.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller