Cameron Boozer Hits Four Threes Against the Jazz
Cameron Boozer recorded 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and one steal across 27 minutes in Monday's 109-100 Salt Lake City Summer League loss to the Utah Jazz. The No. 3 overall pick shot 6-for-9 from the field, 4-for-5 from three-point range, and 2-for-2 at the line, giving Memphis another efficient scoring night after his 15-point debut against Oklahoma City. Boozer's fantasy appeal is tied to his rare frontcourt passing, rebounding, and improved shooting. He still needs a clear rookie role, but the multi-category profile is easy to buy.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA