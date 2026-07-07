Chris Manon Delivers 24 Points and Full Stat Line in Lakers Win
Chris Manon supplied 24 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and two steals across 27 minutes in Monday's 88-84 California Classic win over the San Antonio Spurs. Manon stepped into the starting lineup with Adou Thiero (wrist) scratched and responded with the Lakers' best all-around line of the night. The 24-year-old is back on a two-way deal after earning G League All-Defensive Team honors last season, so the defensive stats are the real fantasy hook. Manon still faces a tough climb toward regular-season relevance, but his defensive activity gives him a useful Summer League calling card.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA