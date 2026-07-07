Zac Robinson to Make Bucs Offensive Players More Fantasy-Friendly?
Chris Godwin Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, and running back Bucky Irving, among others. Robinson could also help veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield bounce back in 2026, as he worked briefly with Mayfield in 2022 when Robinson was the QBs coach and passing-game coordinator for the Rams. The 31-year-old Mayfield's fantasy stock is definitely down, mainly because he lost future Hall of Fame WR Mike Evans in free agency this offseason. Godwin and Egbuka should see a steady dose of targets with Evans no longer around, and although newcomer Kenneth Gainwell will have a key role in the Bucs' backfield, Irving's explosiveness makes him an intriguing fantasy target in Robinson's new offense in 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Dan Pompei
Source: The Athletic - Dan Pompei