Kenneth Walker III has Been a Culture Fit With Chiefs
Kenneth Walker III's "work ethic and no-nonsense style have already been an early culture fit" this offseason alongside Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. The Chiefs paid up for Walker in free agency on a three-year deal, hoping that he'll add an explosive element to their running game that was sorely lacking in 2025 with the combination of Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco. The infusion of Walker's work ethic and no-nonsense style has been welcomed after they believed "their work standard and attention to detail slipped" during last year's 6-11 campaign. The 25-year-old had his second 1,000-yard rushing season in four years in the NFL in his final season in Seattle, and he capped it off by being named Super Bowl MVP in the Seahawks' win over the New England Patriots back in early February. If Walker is used more as a pass-catcher in Bieniemy's offense, he'll have an even higher floor as an RB1 in fantasy, although his lengthy history of lower-body injuries also gives him plenty of bust potential. RotoBaller currently has Walker ranked as the No. 9 fantasy RB for his first year in KC in 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Jesse Newell
Source: The Athletic - Jesse Newell