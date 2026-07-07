Travis Kelce has Buy-Low Dynasty Value
Travis Kelce is back for at least one more season. The 36-year-old isn't the same top-tier fantasy tight end that he used to be, but that doesn't mean he can't be a reliable contributor. This past season, Kelce hauled in 76 receptions, 851 receiving yards, and five touchdowns across 17 games with the Chiefs. The 76-catch season was his lowest since the 2015 season, but that goes to show how long Kelce has been an elite player in this league. The Chiefs don't have many reliable pass-catchers on offense outside of Rashee Rice, and hopefully Xavier Worthy takes a step forward. The health of quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) also plays a factor in the fantasy value of Kelce. If everything goes right for the Chiefs, Kelce should still be a fringe top-10 fantasy tight end next season. Given his age, fantasy managers needing a tight end might be able to snag Kelce for cheap, with this possibly being his last season.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference