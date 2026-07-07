Mack Hollins Becoming a Cut Candidate
Mack Hollins is coming off a decent season in 2025. The veteran wideout hauled in 46 receptions, 550 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in 15 games (13 starts) with the Pats. Those were his best numbers since 2022, but Hollins could be headed towards a diminished role. The Pats acquired AJ. Brown during the offseason to be their top wideout in their offense. They also signed Romeo Doubs, who is projected to be the slot receiver to begin the season. The Pats also have Kayshon Boutte and Kyle Williams returning, who are expected to compete for snaps with Hollins. The assumption is that the Patriots are more likely to feed snaps to a younger player, such as Williams over Hollins. The 32-year-old might end up falling into a depth role on this revamped Pats offense, so fantasy managers counting on Hollins might want to look elsewhere for help.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference