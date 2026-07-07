Jaylin Noel Profiles as a Sneaky Redraft Sleeper Entering 2026
Jaylin Noel finished his rookie season with 26 catches for 292 yards and two touchdowns on 35 targets across 17 games (three starts). The 23-year-old was largely blocked from playing time in the slot by veteran wideout Christian Kirk. However, Kirk departed Houston in free agency this past spring, which could put Noel in a position to be the Texans' primary slot receiver alongside outside wideouts Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins. Houston also has wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) making his way back from the knee injury that cost him all of 2025, but Dell's outlook remains clouded by health concerns. Noel also drew strong reviews for his play during Texans spring workouts and could be in line for a significantly increased role in the Houston passing game. As the WR84 by current redraft ADP, Noel carries significant sleeper appeal heading into 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller