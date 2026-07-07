Shohei Ohtani Still in Line to Pitch on Friday
Shohei Ohtani (biceps) is still in line to make his last start of the first half of the season on Friday against the division-rival Arizona Diamondbacks, manager Dave Roberts told Maddie Lee of MLB.com. Ohtani's catch play has been normal, and he hasn't mentioned anything about his biceps issue. "As he goes through the next couple of days, if he doesn't feel great, we'll pivot...but as we sit here, I don't see that changing," Roberts said. The four-time MVP was held out of action for a couple of days last week due to a minor right-biceps injury, but he has since returned to the starting lineup as the Dodgers' designated hitter, and he looks good to go for his next scheduled start on the mound to begin the final weekend before next week's All-Star break. The Japanese right-hander shouldn't be limited from a pitch-count perspective, either, so fantasy managers should ride with him in their starting lineups. The 32-year-old veteran has been outstanding on the bump in his 14 starts, going 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA (2.62 FIP) and 0.95 WHIP with 95 strikeouts and 26 walks in 85 2/3 innings this year. In his first start against the D-backs on June 3, Ohtani went six shutout innings with one walk and six strikeouts for his sixth win of 2026.
Source: MLB.com - Maddie Lee
Source: MLB.com - Maddie Lee