Jacob Melton the Top Stash Option for Steals?
Jacob Melton is making a push for a return to the majors, blasting two home runs in his latest contest and collecting at least one hit in each of the six games since his return from the injured list. The former second-rounder has dealt with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain that has kept him out since late April, but this recent run of production has pushed his season-long slash line to .287/.393/.540 with three home runs and 18 steals through 26 games at Durham. The Rays' fifth-ranked prospect made a debut in the majors last year, without much success other than using his speed to swipe seven bags, but having shown an improved strikeout rate since his return to the lineup at Triple-A, there are reasons to believe he could be more productive the next time around. Fantasy managers searching for steals should consider him one of the top options to stash for that category, though overall, he may only be worthy of stashing in deep 12+ team leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com