Kaelen Culpepper Still a Top Stash Option Despite Injury?
Kaelen Culpepper (hand) will hopefully return to the lineup at Triple-A St. Paul this week. The Twins' second-ranked prospect was hit in the hand by a pitch back on June 30 and has yet to play in any games since then, but has been considered day-to-day. He had also missed a couple of weeks just before that with a hip injury, but had been making a strong push for a major league debut before those injuries. The former first-rounder was 19-for-50 (.380) in his last 14 games, with five extra-base hits (two home runs), three steals, and an impressive 9:5 BB:K over that span. For the season, the right-handed hitter is slashing .272/.376/.492 with 14 home runs and 15 steals, along with above-average walk (12.6 percent) and strikeout rates (17.3 percent). Look for the 23-year-old to get back on track this week, and if he does, a debut shortly after the All-Star break could be in the cards. With his all-around skillset, Culpepper makes for one of the top bats to stash in most standard 12-team leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com