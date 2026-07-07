Could Marlins Give Karson Milbrandt a Look at Big-League Level?
Karson Milbrandt has pitched well in the minors this season between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville. His numbers were dominant at Pensacola, with a 4-1 record, a 1.34 ERA, and a 1.00 WHIP. His strikeout rate was also excellent at Double-A, with 70 strikeouts over 47 innings. His numbers have come back to earth a bit at Triple-A after his promotion, with a 4.15 ERA and 1.66 WHIP at Jacksonville. The dip in numbers is a bit concerning but is to be expected to some extent after just five Triple-A starts. Milbrandt, the No. 4 overall prospect for the Marlins, might have a path to the majors with Marlins starting pitcher Janson Junk currently on the 15-day IL. Should Milbrandt get a look to fill Junk's spot in the near future, he could prove to be a worthwhile pickup for fantasy managers in most leagues.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball