Clay Holmes Could Start a Rehab Assignment Later This Month
Clay Holmes (leg) could start a minor-league rehab assignment in the second half of this month, according to Tim Britton of The Athletic. Holmes is making progress behind the scenes after fracturing his fibula on May 15 when he was hit by a 111 mph comebacker. The 33-year-old former ninth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011 was 4-4 at the time of his injury with a career-best 2.39 ERA (3.22 FIP) and 1.10 WHIP with 45 strikeouts and 18 walks in 52 2/3 innings across his nine starts. Barring a setback once he starts his rehab assignment, Holmes could be ready to return to the big leagues in early August, and he could be a popular trade candidate with the deadline approaching in early August, with a $12 million player option for 2027. Holmes is rostered in 24% of Yahoo leagues while his leg heals. Fantasy managers holding him would be wise not to expect some regression in the second half of 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Tim Britton
Source: The Athletic - Tim Britton