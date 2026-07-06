Tommy Edman Remains Out on Monday With Ankle/Foot Injury
Tommy Edman (ankle, foot) will take a seat again for Monday's series opener against the Colorado Rockies, per MLB.com. Edman will miss a second straight game after he was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the San Diego Padres with soreness in his right ankle/foot. It's something worth keeping a close eye on, as Edman had surgery on the same ankle/foot in the offseason, which caused him to get a late start in 2026. The good news is that Edman should be fine going forward after just being hit by a pitch in Saturday's win over the Friars. Veteran Miguel Rojas is starting at the keystone and will hit eighth on Monday at home against the visiting Rockies and left-hander Kyle Freeland. In just 16 games played so far this year, Edman has gone 17-for-49 (.347) with a homer, nine RBI, six runs scored, and a stolen base. He typically hasn't been much of a fantasy asset in his career due to limited power/speed upside, but he's played well in a small sample size and offers eligibility at second base, third base, and the outfield.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com