Tatsuya Imai Worth a Waiver Claim for Strikeouts?
Tatsuya Imai is a tough player to trust, but the strikeouts keep him on the waiver-wire radar. The 28-year-old is 5-4 with a 6.14 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, and 60 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings. He struck out 11 over six innings against Cleveland on June 19 and followed with 10 strikeouts over six scoreless innings at Detroit on June 25. Then came the reminder of why he is still available. Imai lasted only 1 1/3 innings against Minnesota on July 1, allowing five runs and walking five. His 27.9% strikeout rate is useful, but a 14.0% walk rate and 46.3% hard-hit rate explain the ugly ratios. Imai is rostered in 40% of Yahoo leagues, and RotoBaller lists him as an add in 12-team formats. He fits teams chasing strikeouts, not managers protecting ERA and WHIP.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller