Alejandro Kirk a Priority Waiver-Wire Target for Catching Depth?
Alejandro Kirk has played only 21 games this year due to a broken thumb sustained near the start of the 2026 season. In his 81 plate appearances, he has hit just .189 (14-for-74) with two homers, seven RBI, seven runs scored, six walks, and 12 strikeouts. And since returning from the injured list on June 12, he has gone 11-for-54 (.204) with a home run, a double, five RBI, five runs scored, four walks, and 10 strikeouts. The 27-year-old two-time All-Star is Toronto's primary backstop when he's healthy, which makes him attractive in two-catcher leagues, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect a ton. In his seven-year career, Kirk hasn't exceeded 15 home runs (last year) or 76 RBI (last year) while slashing .265/.341/.395 with a .735 OPS. Because of all the time he missed in the first half of the season, it might be an uphill battle for Kirk to reach double-digit home runs in 2026 for what would be only the third time in his seven-year career. Kirk can be avoided in single-catcher leagues, and he's rostered in only 24% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference