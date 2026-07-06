Mariners Promote Lazaro Montes to Triple-A, Late-Season MLB Debut in Play?
Lazaro Montes to Triple-A. Montes is viewed as the overall No. 27-ranked prospect in the sport on MLB.com hand has been among the elite class of power hitters in the minor leagues this season. Through 79 games with Tacoma, the 21-year-old has posted a .234/.369/.550 line with a dominant .990 OPS. Over this stretch, Montes has gone deep 25 times, tacked on 11 doubles, and chipped in five stolen bases. However, his recent surge likely prompted his promotion. Over his last 22 games, Montes has showcased his elite raw power, posting a dominant .958 OPS and seven home runs. Managers should pay close attention to his status at Triple-A, as a hot start could open the door for a late-season debut.
Source: Daniel Kramer
Source: Daniel Kramer