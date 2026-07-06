Taj Bradley Worth a Priority Add Once Again?
Taj Bradley has put together a solid season on the whole, with a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 102:38 K:BB ratio through 88 2/3 innings pitched. On July 1, he was great against the Astros, where he threw five innings, allowed four hits, one earned run, three walks, and had 11 strikeouts. He had a tough stretch in June, in which over five starts he posted a 5.53 ERA; however, outside of that, he has showcased strong strikeout upside (26.9 percent). With Bradley, it really boils down to control; his 10 percent walk rate and lack of control lead to hard contact, as evidenced by his 46.8 percent hard-hit rate. His next outing is on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, where he will be a solid streamer with Jose Ramirez (hand) out of the lineup. Bradley should be rostered in most 12-plus-team formats, but in shallower leagues he is a bit riskier. Due to Bradley's highs and lows, he is a better pitcher to roster in weekly formats, so you're not getting burned by the bad outings.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com