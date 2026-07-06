Jhostynxon Garcia Hitting Skid at Triple-A, No Longer Worth Rostering?
Jhostynxon Garcia earned a stint in the Steel City earlier in June but was quickly optioned back to the minor leagues. Over a brief 13-game stint with the Pirates, Garcia posted a .200/.243/.299 slash line with just one extra-base hit (a double). Since moving back to Indianapolis, Garcia has seen these struggles continue as he has held a modest .244/.313/.360 line with a .674 OPS. However, before his call-up to the majors, Garcia was flashing immense upside at the Triple-A level, which put him on the stash radar of many fantasy managers. Over his last 18 games ahead of his promotion. Garcia carried a dominant .326/.365/.632 line with three doubles and six home runs. Managers should continue to monitor his power output, but given his lengthy slump, he should not be stashed in any standard 12-team leagues for the time being.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com