George Lombard Jr. Continues to Maintain Stash Upside While on the Shelf?
George Lombard Jr. (finger) has been on the 7-day injured list (Triple-A) for nearly a month but has maintained his value for those in deeper leagues. Prior to hitting the injured list, the team's top infield prospect was taking a massive step forward at the top club in the system. Over his last 15 games (May 31 - June 16), Lombard carried an elite .321/.431/.642 line with eight doubles, three home runs, and two stolen bases. Prior to this elite stretch, the former 26th overall pick from the 2023 MLB Draft carried a much lower .184/.356/.252 line with just one round-tripper. Lombard opened the 2026 season in Double-A but quickly moved up to Triple-A. He remains a must-watch prospect as he may not need much longer at Triple-A following his return to earn a spot in the Bronx. His five-category upside makes him a worthy target in 12+ team leagues ahead of the All-Star break.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com