Chase Meidroth Still an Infield Target Off the Waiver Wire?
Chase Meidroth had a strong month of June, putting himself on the map for a waiver-wire pickup in deeper mixed leagues for fantasy managers in search of infield depth. In 25 games last month, Meidroth went 27-for-94 (.287) with a homer, four doubles, nine RBI, and 14 runs scored across 106 plate appearances to boost his season line to .268/.339/.378 with a .717 OPS. So far in five games in July, he's gone 3-for-19 (.158) with a homer, two RBI, a run scored, one walk, and three strikeouts. The former fourth-round pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2022 out of the University of San Diego made his big-league debut last year with the White Sox and hit .253/.329/.320 with a .649 OPS, five homers, 23 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and 54 runs scored in 122 games played. Meidroth is striking out at a higher 23.9% clip (compared to 14.3% last year), and he's also not running as much when he gets on base. He might be worth a look as a short-term waiver-wire option when he's hot, but Meidroth's xBA of .229 and xwOBA of .285 point to plenty of regression coming in the second half.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference