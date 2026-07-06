Nick Gonzales a Must-Add While the Bat Is This Hot?
Nick Gonzales is making it harder to explain why he is still available in so many leagues. He is batting .312 with four home runs, 49 runs, 40 RBI, and four steals through 317 at-bats, and the bat has stayed hot into July. Gonzales is 13-for-27 over his last seven games and 22-for-54 with two homers, 11 runs, and seven RBI over his last 15. The appeal is not just one hot week. Gonzales qualifies at second base, third base, and shortstop in RotoBaller's rankings, which makes the production easier to fit into fantasy lineups. The power is still more useful than exciting, with a 2.8% barrel rate, so managers should not add him expecting a home-run surge. But a .300-plus bat with runs, RBI, a few steals, and that much eligibility should be rostered. Gonzales is at 30% on Yahoo and belongs in 12-team leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller