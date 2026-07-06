Aaron Ashby Still Worth Rostering After Rough June?
Aaron Ashby still leads the league with 12 wins in his 42 appearances (one start) over 52 2/3 innings pitched, which has made him rosterable in fantasy despite not having a path to saves in Milwaukee's bullpen. However, the hard-throwing southpaw struggled in his 13 appearances in June, allowing 12 runs (10 earned) on 14 hits (three homers) while walking eight and striking out 17 in 14 innings pitched. He had two wins, a loss, three blown saves, and three holds during that span. Ashby picked up his 12th victory of the year in his first outing in July, but he allowed another earned run in one-third of an inning in his most recent outing on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks for his fifth hold of 2026. The former fourth-rounder in 2018 out of Crowder College has a career-high 30.6% strikeout rate and has obviously been great in the win department for fantasy managers, but his career-high 12.2% walk rate makes him a bit volatile as well. Ashby might pick up a save here or there, but fantasy managers can't necessarily count on the wins continuing to flow. He's rostered in 36% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference