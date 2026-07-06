Ryan Weathers Proving to be an Erratic Streamer Off the Waiver Wire
Ryan Weathers recently had a three-start stretch from June 18 to June 29 in which he allowed eight runs (four earned), walked four, and struck out 17 in 14 innings against the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers (two starts). Given Weathers' strikeout upside -- he's sporting a career-high 26.9% strikeout rate and a decent 7% walk rate -- he was a popular waiver-wire target going into his start in Sunday's series finale in the Bronx against the Minnesota Twins. The 26-year-old southpaw let his fantasy managers down on Sunday, though, allowing four earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out six in four innings for his seventh loss of the year. Weathers is now 3-7 in 2026 with a 4.29 ERA (4.05 FIP) and 1.24 WHIP with a career-high 104 strikeouts and 27 walks in 92 1/3 innings across his 17 starts. He has now allowed at least four runs in four of his last seven starts, making him hard to trust as a fantasy streamer as he heads into his final start of the first half this week versus the Washington Nationals. Weather is rostered in just over half of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com