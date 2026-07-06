Christian Scott a Top Pitching Target Despite Homer Allowance
Christian Scott has looked good for the most part in 11 starts (49 innings) for the Mets this year in his first season back from Tommy John surgery. The 27-year-old has gone 2-1 with a 3.49 ERA (4.35 FIP) and 1.35 WHIP with 60 strikeouts and 25 walks in just his second season in the majors. Scott has only allowed more than three earned runs in one of his 11 starts so far this year and has a nice 28% strikeout rate. The problems have been with his control (11.7% walk rate) and his inability to keep the ball in the yard so far (seven homers allowed). In his most recent start against the division-rival Atlanta Braves on Friday, the former fifth-rounder in 2021 out of the University of Florida gave up three earned runs on two home runs while walking four and striking out seven in four innings for his first loss of the season. Scott is still working his way into form after missing the entire 2025 season, so fantasy managers must be patient. But so far, Scott has shown more positive than negative and is worth a look on the waiver wire in deeper leagues for pitching depth. He's currently rostered in just 14% of Yahoo leagues, and he's lined up for a plus matchup this week versus the Kansas City Royals.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference