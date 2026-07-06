Spencer Horwitz Could Return Shortly After All-Star Break
Spencer Horwitz (hamstring) is progressing well in Florida, but he will be sidelined until after the All-Star break next week, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Colin Beazley. However, Horwitz is still expected to come off the 10-day injured list in July, with the hope that it's not too long after the break. The 28-year-old left-handed hitter was placed on the IL on June 25 with a strained left hamstring, but it appears he should be ready to go on a minor-league rehab assignment sooner rather than later. Before landing on the shelf, the former 24th-round pick by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019 out of Radford University was hitting a strong .280/.386/.455 with an .842 OPS, 10 homers, 33 RBI, 36 runs scored, and a stolen base in his 246 at-bats in his second year in the Steel City. Horwitz needs just three more home runs to set a new career high in the category. He's rostered in 15% of Yahoo leagues while he rehabs.
Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette - Colin Beazley
Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette - Colin Beazley