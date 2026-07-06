Dustin May to be Limited to Around 65 Pitches on Monday
Dustin May (ankle) has been cleared to make his start on Monday against the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers, but he will be held to around 65 pitches due to his workload over the last few weeks, according to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News. The 28-year-old has had a couple of injury scares of late, most recently being pulled from his most recent start last Thursday against the Atlanta Braves after just two-thirds of an inning, when he was hit by a comebacker in his right ankle. Thankfully, X-rays came back negative, but he'll be on a short leash after having not thrown more than 44 pitches in a start in three weeks. Not only is May's matchup to begin the week a bad one, but a limited pitch count will take him off the streaming radar. May should have a more regular workload this weekend in a rematch against the Braves, but he won't be very intriguing in that matchup either. May has been up and down in 2026 in his first year in St. Louis, going 5-6 with a 4.80 ERA (3.37 FIP) and 1.27 WHIP with 78 strikeouts and 24 walks in 84 1/3 innings over his 16 starts.
Source: Belleville News - Jeff Jones
Source: Belleville News - Jeff Jones