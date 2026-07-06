Top Boston Prospect Franklin Arias Not Quite Worth a Roster Stash
Franklin Arias is impressing at Double-A this season, but he could be a long way away from making an impact in fantasy leagues. Double-A Portland has been good to the 20-year-old, as he has amassed 17 homers and 47 RBI while hitting .332 with five stolen bases. The numbers are mighty impressive for Boston's top overall prospect, but at just 20 years old, he would likely need a lengthy look at Triple-A before he would make his major league debut. Arias ranks as the No. 4 prospect in the minors at shortstop, but the Venezuelan is most likely to make his debut in Boston next year. He continues to impress in the minors but is likely not worth using a roster spot this season. His name is one to definitely file away as he continues to progress, but next year might be his time to shine on fantasy teams.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball