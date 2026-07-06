Kade Anderson's Elite Double-A Production Makes him a Priority Stash
Kade Anderson suffered his first loss at Double-A Arkansas following his July 3 start. He only allowed two earned runs to pick up his first loss of the season in his 8-1 overall record. His numbers look video game worthy with a 1.36 ERA and 0.69 WHIP with 108 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. The No. 3 overall draft pick out of LSU has dominated the minors in his first season of professional baseball. Before a stop in Seattle and a spot in the Mariners rotation, Anderson would likely need some seasoning at Triple-A. So while his numbers call out for a stash for fantasy managers, some patience is required. Managers in mid-size leagues would be smart to use a roster spot now on Anderson and wait to see if it pays off. The prospect pedigree looks elite for Anderson, and it's worth using an early roster spot to acquire his services.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball