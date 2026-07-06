Do Joshua Baez's Elite Power Numbers Make Him the Top Stash Target?
Joshua Baez continues to show off his power with another multi-home run game in the bag already in July. Baez gained notoriety when he hit four home runs in a June game for Triple-A Memphis and has yet to slow down. His overall power numbers at Memphis are elite and some of the best power numbers across all levels of the minor leagues. In all, he is hitting .263 with 28 homers and 69 RBI and has added 14 stolen bases. The numbers seem to scream promotion, but the Cardinals are being extremely patient with the 23-year-old. With the likes of Jordan Walker, Nathan Church, and Lars Nootbaar manning the outfield positions, St. Louis is in good hands at the major league level. They can afford to be patient, but there is not much more to see from Baez before believing he is ready for the next level. Fantasy managers in mid-to-deep leagues would be wise to use a roster spot on Baez now and could potentially reap the rewards later.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball