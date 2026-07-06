Curtis Mead a Must-Add for Power Help?
Curtis Mead is not going to help every roster the same way, but the power is getting harder to ignore. Mead is batting just .232 through 237 at-bats, so there is some batting-average risk here. He has still supplied 14 home runs, 39 RBI, 38 runs, and five steals, which is a useful return for a player available in most leagues. The appeal gets better because Mead qualifies at first base, second base, and third base in RotoBaller's rankings. His 10.9% barrel rate and 41.9% hard-hit rate also suggest the power is not just empty box-score noise. Fantasy managers should not treat him like a safe average play, and the profile can be streaky. Still, Mead is only 18% rostered on Yahoo, and RotoBaller recommends him in 12-team leagues. That makes him a reasonable power add for corner or middle-infield spots.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller