Jazz Chisholm Jr. Back in Yankees Starting Lineup
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (toe) was included in the team's starting lineup for Monday's series opener in Tampa against the division-rival Rays, according to MLB.com. Chisholm is starting at second base and is batting sixth versus Rays right-hander Griffin Jax. The Yankees pulled Chisholm from Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Twins early due to discomfort in his right big toe, but X-rays came back negative, and he ended up not missing a start at all. The 28-year-old left-handed slugger has elite power/speed upside for a position player eligible at second base in fantasy, but he's not without his issues. Chisholm has a strikeout rate that sits at 28.9% and a .307 on-base percentage in his 85 games across 336 plate appearances. But he enters Monday's action with 12 home runs, 33 RBI, 26 stolen bases, and 43 runs scored in his second full season with the Yankees. Chisholm has hit .200 (9-for-45) with a homer, a double, two RBI, five stolen bases, four runs, two walks, and 16 strikeouts in his last 14 games since June 20.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com