Charlie Condon Firmly in "Must-Stash" Territory Ahead of All-Star Break
Charlie Condon is mashing at Triple-A Albuquerque this season, and with his prospect pedigree, it could be a matter of time before he forces his way to Coors Field. Condon, who can play first base or the outfield, is hitting .294 this season with Albuquerque, with 20 homers and 60 RBI to go with five stolen bases. The former No. 3 overall pick is on the verge of his first big league look, and fantasy managers should act accordingly. Now is the time to roster Condon as a stash, and despite a deep outfield at the big-league level, with TJ Rumfield manning first base, he looks ready to force his way into a roster spot with Colorado. Condon could prove to be a second-half difference-maker in fantasy leagues, and the race to roster him could be on.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball